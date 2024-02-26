Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Lifted to “Positive” at Susquehanna

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target points to a potential upside of 66.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLNC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fluence Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Fluence Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Fluence Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Fluence Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $14.41 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average is $21.75. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $13.41 and a twelve month high of $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 2.77.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $363.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.93 million. Fluence Energy had a negative net margin of 2.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. Fluence Energy’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fluence Energy will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Siemens Pension Trust E. V sold 7,087,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total value of $156,279,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,761,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,332,938.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLNC. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Fluence Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Fluence Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Fluence Energy by 185.3% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fluence Energy by 724.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 53.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fluence Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and solution, services, and artificial intelligence enabled software-as-a-service products for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence.

