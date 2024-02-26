FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Receives $74.53 Average Target Price from Brokerages

FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $74.53.

FMC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $52.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.88. FMC has a one year low of $49.49 and a one year high of $130.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.69 and its 200 day moving average is $63.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. FMC had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that FMC will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in FMC by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new position in FMC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

