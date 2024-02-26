Fmr LLC Acquires 61,216 Shares of Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD)

Fmr LLC increased its holdings in Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD – Free Report) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 998,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,216 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 1.65% of Woodward worth $124,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the third quarter valued at $4,426,000. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1.4% during the third quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. now owns 30,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 1,046.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,461 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward during the second quarter valued at $8,876,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Woodward by 58.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodward alerts:

Woodward Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WWD opened at $139.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.63. Woodward, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.30 and a 52-week high of $150.00.

Woodward Increases Dividend

Woodward ( NASDAQ:WWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.33. Woodward had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 9.50%. The firm had revenue of $786.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $750.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Woodward, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Woodward’s payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of Woodward stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total transaction of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Randall Hobbs sold 404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.60, for a total value of $53,974.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,057,691.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John D. Cohn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total value of $341,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,802,276.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,404 shares of company stock valued at $603,489 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WWD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded Woodward from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Woodward from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Woodward from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Woodward from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Woodward from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Woodward has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.89.

Get Our Latest Report on Woodward

Woodward Profile

(Free Report)

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment provides fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles, and flight deck controls, actuators, servocontrols, motors, and sensors for aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Woodward Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodward and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.