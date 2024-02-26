Fmr LLC Increases Position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Fmr LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,622,432 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,171 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned about 5.93% of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF worth $126,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFAE. Syverson Strege & Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 51,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 57,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 60,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

DFAE stock opened at $24.42 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.06. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $24.85.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

