Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,786 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,958 shares during the quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in Ford Motor were worth $159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Snider Financial Group increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after acquiring an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,391,788 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,406,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657,650 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 72,311,048 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,091,123,000 after buying an additional 1,535,572 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 60,733,261 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $918,894,000 after buying an additional 9,481,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,108,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $473,312,000 after buying an additional 1,392,408 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.14 on Monday. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $9.63 and a 1-year high of $15.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.63.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.06 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field bought 182,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.05 per share, for a total transaction of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,957,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on F shares. HSBC started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $11.30 price objective for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ford Motor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.81.

Ford Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

