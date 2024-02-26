Formula One Group (FWONA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Formula One Group Stock Up 0.9 %

FWONA opened at $61.84 on Monday. Formula One Group has a 52 week low of $55.08 and a 52 week high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.95.

In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry E. Romrell sold 21,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $600,739.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,583,412 shares of company stock valued at $48,263,682. Company insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in Formula One Group during the third quarter worth $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Formula One Group by 31.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Formula One Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Formula One Group by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 259,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,853,000 after purchasing an additional 23,691 shares in the last quarter. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

