Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.

In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 283.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 363,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,231,000 after purchasing an additional 268,910 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 643.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 124,798 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,043,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,456,000 after acquiring an additional 73,369 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Formula One Group by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after acquiring an additional 39,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,455,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.

