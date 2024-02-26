Formula One Group (FWONK) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Formula One Group to post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Formula One Group Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:FWONK opened at $68.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.69. Formula One Group has a 1-year low of $60.95 and a 1-year high of $78.58.
In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Formula One Group news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 3,258 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.07, for a total value of $211,998.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 175,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, for a total transaction of $5,397,888.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,499,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,488,933,790.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,474,462 shares of company stock valued at $75,600,119. Insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Formula One Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.
Formula One Group, through its subsidiary Formula 1, engages in the motorsports business in the United States and internationally. The company holds commercial rights for the FIA Formula One world championship, approximately a nine-month long motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship.
