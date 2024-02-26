Forward Air (FWRD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Forward Air to post earnings of $0.97 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $40.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.06. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $38.57 and a 1-year high of $121.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,118,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,713,000 after buying an additional 36,722 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Forward Air by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,982,873 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $187,533,000 after buying an additional 63,322 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Forward Air by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,753,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $155,754,000 after buying an additional 269,446 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forward Air by 54.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,213,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,410,000 after buying an additional 428,912 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Forward Air by 7.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,056,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,309,000 after buying an additional 72,215 shares during the period. 97.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.
