Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Receives $95.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FELE. Northcoast Research raised Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Franklin Electric from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Franklin Electric news, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total value of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,711,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,679,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,271,000 after acquiring an additional 421,342 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 224,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 168,128 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric during the second quarter valued at $15,849,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its holdings in Franklin Electric by 68.8% during the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 369,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,015,000 after purchasing an additional 150,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FELE opened at $100.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Franklin Electric has a 12 month low of $82.61 and a 12 month high of $107.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $96.13 and a 200-day moving average of $92.54.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($0.02). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $472.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Franklin Electric will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Franklin Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. This is an increase from Franklin Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 24.33%.

About Franklin Electric

(Get Free Report

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Articles

