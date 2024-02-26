Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of FRU opened at C$14.07 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$18.75 to C$19.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. CIBC reduced their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$16.75 to C$16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.15.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

