Freehold Royalties Ltd. (FRU) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 28th

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, March 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
Shares of FRU opened at C$14.07 on Monday. Freehold Royalties has a 1 year low of C$12.66 and a 1 year high of C$16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.26, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.20. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 2.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Sylvia Kathleen Barnes acquired 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$9.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,522.34. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Freehold Royalties
Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in acquiring and managing royalty interest in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
