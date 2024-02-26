Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 0.56% and a net margin of 0.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis.

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.97. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,964,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,253,000 after acquiring an additional 136,350 shares in the last quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.3% in the first quarter. Glendon Capital Management LP now owns 21,508,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,128,000 after buying an additional 279,034 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 19.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,953,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,091,000 after buying an additional 1,809,275 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,560,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,393,000 after buying an additional 102,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,427,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,045,000 after buying an additional 116,579 shares in the last quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.