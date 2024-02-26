FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Issued By Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.49. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.51 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bankshares cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform market weight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$53.82 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a one year low of C$52.67 and a one year high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

