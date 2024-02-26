FY2023 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Reduced by Analyst

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush dropped their FY2023 earnings estimates for IMAX in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Wedbush analyst A. Reese now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for IMAX’s current full-year earnings is $0.52 per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on IMAX from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of IMAX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of IMAX from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.57.

IMAX Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $15.49 on Monday. IMAX has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $21.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its 200-day moving average is $16.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.91 million, a PE ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of IMAX

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IMAX. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in IMAX by 164.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of IMAX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of IMAX by 11.1% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 6,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in IMAX in the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

About IMAX

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology platform for entertainment and events worldwide. The company operates through three segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; and Film Distribution and Post-Production. The company offers IMAX DMR, a proprietary technology that digitally remasters films and other content into IMAX formats for distribution to the IMAX network; IMAX Enhanced that provides end-to-end technology across streaming content and entertainment devices at home; and SSIMWAVE, an AI-driven video quality solutions for media and entertainment companies.

