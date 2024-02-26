FY2023 EPS Estimates for Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Lowered by Analyst

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY – Free Report) – Echelon Wealth Partners cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Journey Energy in a report issued on Friday, February 23rd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst A. Gill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Journey Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.26 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Journey Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Journey Energy from C$7.00 to C$5.75 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of JOY opened at C$3.54 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$4.51. Journey Energy has a 52-week low of C$3.38 and a 52-week high of C$6.40. The firm has a market cap of C$215.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.92, a PEG ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 3.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. The company was formerly known as Sword Energy Inc and changed its name to Journey Energy Inc in July 2012. Journey Energy Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

