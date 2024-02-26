FY2023 EPS Estimates for TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Lowered by Roth Capital

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital reduced their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for TKO Group in a research report issued on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst E. Handler now forecasts that the company will earn $0.19 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.23. The consensus estimate for TKO Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for TKO Group’s FY2025 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Friday, January 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of TKO Group in a research note on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on TKO Group from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TKO Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $85.81 on Monday. TKO Group has a one year low of $72.33 and a one year high of $106.16. The company has a market cap of $14.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.52 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindsell Train Ltd bought a new stake in TKO Group during the third quarter worth $495,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 3rd quarter worth $419,731,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $320,964,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $136,131,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the third quarter valued at about $118,378,000. Institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. It operates through four segments: Media and Content, Live Events, Sponsorships, and Consumer Products Licensing. The company produces live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form video content across various platforms, including broadcast, pay television, and streaming, as well as digital and social media across approximately 170 countries.

