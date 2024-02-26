FY2023 EPS Estimates for Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Decreased by Analyst

Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Verano in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Capital analyst S. Fortune now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Verano’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Verano’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Verano from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Verano Stock Performance

Shares of VRNOF opened at $6.06 on Monday. Verano has a one year low of $2.53 and a one year high of $7.08. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Verano Company Profile

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. The company engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

