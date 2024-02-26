FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Raised by Raymond James (NYSE:WPM)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.12 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on WPM. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. CIBC boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. National Bank Financial downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.42.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Performance

NYSE WPM opened at $39.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a PE ratio of 33.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $52.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wheaton Precious Metals

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 6.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,344,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,893,000 after buying an additional 361,138 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,909,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 245.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,530,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.