FY2023 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Lifted by National Bank Financial

Posted by on Feb 26th, 2024

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPMFree Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.53 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.42. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Overweight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Separately, National Bankshares cut Wheaton Precious Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$75.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Friday.

Wheaton Precious Metals Price Performance

Shares of TSE WPM opened at C$53.82 on Monday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$52.67 and a twelve month high of C$71.39.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 10, 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

