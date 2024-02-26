FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) Issued By National Bank Financial

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Free Report) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst M. Kornack now expects that the company will earn $1.25 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance
Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
