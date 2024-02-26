FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Issued By Raymond James

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Integra Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.14) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.17). The consensus estimate for Integra Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.15) per share.

Get Integra Resources alerts:

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$5.00 to C$4.25 in a research report on Friday, January 26th.

Integra Resources Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of Integra Resources stock opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$1.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.15. Integra Resources has a twelve month low of C$0.91 and a twelve month high of C$2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.48.

Integra Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.