FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their FY2024 EPS estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. B. Riley analyst D. Day now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of ($0.47) for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. The consensus estimate for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ current full-year earnings is ($0.30) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 1.24%. The company had revenue of $72.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The firm has a market cap of $933.55 million, a PE ratio of 116.06 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $650,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 43,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.