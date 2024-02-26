FY2024 Earnings Estimate for Trican Well Service Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:TCW)

Trican Well Service Ltd. (TSE:TCW – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Trican Well Service in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst M. Barth now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.54 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.64. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Trican Well Service’s current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2027 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TCW. National Bankshares set a C$6.75 price objective on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$6.00 target price on shares of Trican Well Service and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.22.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$4.06 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.41. Trican Well Service has a fifty-two week low of C$2.86 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of C$859.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.87.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. This is an increase from Trican Well Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Trican Well Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services.

