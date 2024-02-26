FY2024 EPS Estimates for CCL Industries Inc. Increased by National Bank Financial (TSE:CCL)

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CCL Industries in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst A. Abdullah now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $4.01 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.85.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

CCL Industries Price Performance

CCL Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is an increase from CCL Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.