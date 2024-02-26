FY2024 EPS Estimates for Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) Lowered by Analyst

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for Imperial Oil in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $7.62 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $7.84. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s FY2025 earnings at $7.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.48 EPS.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported C$2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.08 by C$0.39. The firm had revenue of C$13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.57 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 21.16%.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IMO. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a C$86.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$97.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Desjardins lowered their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$82.00 to C$77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$87.08.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IMO opened at C$83.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of C$44.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.34. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$60.19 and a 12 month high of C$85.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$77.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$78.02.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 28.27%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.