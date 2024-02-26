FY2024 EPS Estimates for Northland Power Inc. Decreased by Analyst (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Northland Power in a report released on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.48. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Northland Power’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Northland Power’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.21.

Northland Power Stock Performance

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$23.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.25. Northland Power has a 52 week low of C$19.36 and a 52 week high of C$34.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.47. The company has a market cap of C$5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.46.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is 76.92%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Further Reading

