FY2024 EPS Estimates for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Raised by Analyst

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for Packaging Co. of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, February 23rd. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $7.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.80. The consensus estimate for Packaging Co. of America’s current full-year earnings is $8.17 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s Q4 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $8.56 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.61 EPS.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.67.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $175.41 on Monday. Packaging Co. of America has a 12-month low of $122.20 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.74.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PKG. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,984,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 120.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at $693,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 162,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,356,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 24,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after purchasing an additional 9,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

