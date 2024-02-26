FY2024 EPS Estimates for Photronics, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PLAB)

Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2024 earnings estimates for Photronics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now expects that the semiconductor company will earn $2.15 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.60. The consensus estimate for Photronics’ current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $216.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 15.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Photronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $28.01 on Monday. Photronics has a 1-year low of $13.86 and a 1-year high of $34.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAB. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 88.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,560,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,532,000 after buying an additional 731,793 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 64.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,397,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,855,000 after buying an additional 547,510 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Photronics by 188.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 821,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,187,000 after buying an additional 536,316 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Photronics by 36.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,833,000 after acquiring an additional 460,910 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in Photronics by 250.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 625,927 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,711,000 after acquiring an additional 447,182 shares during the period. 83.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

