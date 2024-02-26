FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Decreased by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.

SilverCrest Metals Price Performance

SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SilverCrest Metals

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the third quarter worth about $140,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth about $61,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,849,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,261,000 after acquiring an additional 178,950 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,032,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,775,000 after acquiring an additional 228,642 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SilverCrest Metals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 588,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the period. 44.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

