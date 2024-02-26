FY2024 EPS Estimates for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Decreased by Analyst

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Free Report) – Cormark cut their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for SilverCrest Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for SilverCrest Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.73 per share.
SilverCrest Metals Price Performance
SilverCrest Metals stock opened at $5.17 on Monday. SilverCrest Metals has a one year low of $4.16 and a one year high of $7.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $759.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.31.
About SilverCrest Metals
SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.
