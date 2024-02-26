FY2024 EPS Estimates for Thryv Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thryv in a note issued to investors on Thursday, February 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Thryv’s current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $236.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.77 million. Thryv had a negative net margin of 28.28% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The business’s revenue was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Thryv in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.

Thryv Stock Performance

Shares of Thryv stock opened at $19.90 on Monday. Thryv has a 52 week low of $15.99 and a 52 week high of $26.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $699.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 47.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,499,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,299 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 73.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,348,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,433,000 after purchasing an additional 570,190 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thryv by 30.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,585,000 after purchasing an additional 438,334 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thryv by 58.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 900,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,551,000 after purchasing an additional 333,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Thryv during the third quarter valued at about $5,256,000. Institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

About Thryv

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through Thryv U.S. Marketing Services, Thryv U.S. SaaS, Thryv International Marketing Services, and Thryv International SaaS segments. The company provides print and digital solutions, which includes print yellow pages, internet yellow pages, search engine marketing, and other digital media solutions, such as online display and social advertising, online presence and video, and search engine optimization tools.

