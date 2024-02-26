Gaotu Techedu (GOTU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 27th. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Gaotu Techedu Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GOTU opened at $5.50 on Monday. Gaotu Techedu has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $5.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.01 and a beta of -0.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Friday, November 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. China Renaissance lowered Gaotu Techedu from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Gaotu Techedu from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $2.48 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Gaotu Techedu

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the third quarter valued at $29,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in Gaotu Techedu by 301.7% during the first quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at $49,000. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaotu Techedu Company Profile

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as test preparation courses for students taking language certification exams; and professional courses primarily for college students and adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such teacher's qualification, Chartered Financial Analyst designation, Certified Public Accountant designation, Certified Tax Agent designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams.

