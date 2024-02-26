Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.

TSE GEO opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Zambia, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi drilling, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services.

