Geodrill (GEO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, March 4th.
Geodrill Trading Down 1.3 %
TSE GEO opened at C$1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$72.73 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46, a PEG ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.02. Geodrill has a 12 month low of C$1.53 and a 12 month high of C$3.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.07.
About Geodrill
Featured Stories
