Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

Getty Realty Stock Up 0.1 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Getty Realty

Getty Realty stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.91. Getty Realty has a 52 week low of $25.95 and a 52 week high of $36.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty Company Profile

