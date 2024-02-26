Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday.
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Getty Realty from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Getty Realty during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Getty Realty by 8,776.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Getty Realty in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.
