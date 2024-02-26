GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Shares Purchased by Primecap Management Co. CA

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 0.27% of GFL Environmental worth $31,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFL. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 164.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 664.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 1,570.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised GFL Environmental from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America cut GFL Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $35.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.91. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $39.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were given a $0.013 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

