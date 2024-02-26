Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL) to Post FY2024 Earnings of $4.02 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now forecasts that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.00. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GIL. Stifel Canada cut Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$45.80.

GIL stock opened at C$47.89 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$42.96. The stock has a market cap of C$8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. Gildan Activewear has a 1 year low of C$36.42 and a 1 year high of C$51.08.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,213.94. In other Gildan Activewear news, Senior Officer Michael Schroeder sold 3,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.71, for a total value of C$104,231.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,213.94. Also, Director Chuckie J. Ward sold 5,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.96, for a total value of C$262,791.20. Insiders sold 46,192 shares of company stock worth $1,617,624 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. This is a boost from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Alstyle, and GoldToe brands.

