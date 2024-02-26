Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Purchased by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,898 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gilead Sciences

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total transaction of $702,465.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,050,992.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 1.1 %

GILD opened at $73.55 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.88. The firm has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.20.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $7.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.86.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

