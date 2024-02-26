Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Trading Up 34.7 %

CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a PE ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,957,000 after acquiring an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Global Cord Blood in the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

