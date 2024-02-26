Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Cord Blood (NYSE:CO – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Global Cord Blood Stock Up 34.7 %

NYSE:CO opened at $2.99 on Friday. Global Cord Blood has a 1-year low of $2.03 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global Cord Blood

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Global Cord Blood in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 189,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Global Cord Blood by 99,844.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,093,520 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,957,000 after purchasing an additional 26,067,412 shares during the period.

About Global Cord Blood

Global Cord Blood operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cord blood banking services. It provides cord blood processing and storage service. The company also offers cord blood collection, laboratory testing, hematopoietic stem cell processing and stem cell storage services. The firm preserves cord blood units donated by the public and provides matching services on such donated units and deliver matching units to patients in need of transplants.

