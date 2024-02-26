Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (GRP.U) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRP.U opened at $55.07 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.86. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple has a fifty-two week low of $45.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -250.31 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,072.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GRP.U

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.