Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.

Gray Television Trading Down 13.2 %

Gray Television stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.11.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Gray Television Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.