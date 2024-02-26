Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $864.00 million during the quarter.
Gray Television Trading Down 13.2 %
Gray Television stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $6.09 and a 12 month high of $12.11.
Gray Television Company Profile
