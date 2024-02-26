Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.56 on March 28th

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.555 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is an increase from Great-West Lifeco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

Great-West Lifeco Stock Performance

Great-West Lifeco stock opened at C$42.58 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12-month low of C$34.06 and a 12-month high of C$45.18. The company has a quick ratio of 22.18, a current ratio of 12.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.32. The stock has a market cap of C$39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Great-West Lifeco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$42.78.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. In other news, Senior Officer Linda Kerrigan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.95, for a total value of C$214,750.00. Also, Director Paul Mahon sold 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.92, for a total transaction of C$3,689,456.40. Insiders sold 121,000 shares of company stock worth $5,300,537 in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Great-West Lifeco

(Get Free Report)

Great-West Lifeco Inc engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers life, accidental death and dismemberment, disability, critical illness, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and retirement and wealth savings, income and annuity products, and other specialty products to individuals, families, businesses, and organizations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great-West Lifeco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great-West Lifeco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.