Greif (GEF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect Greif to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.26. Greif had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 18.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Greif to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Greif Stock Performance

NYSE GEF opened at $63.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.22. Greif has a 1 year low of $57.38 and a 1 year high of $76.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.87.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.82%.

Several analysts have issued reports on GEF shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Greif

In other Greif news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer purchased 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $67.59 per share, for a total transaction of $47,313.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 112,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,614,689.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greif

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in Greif during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Greif by 326.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Greif during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Greif by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

Further Reading

