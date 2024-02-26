Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:AVAL)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0184 per share by the bank on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.4% per year over the last three years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a dividend payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores to earn $0.30 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.22 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.3%.

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of AVAL stock opened at $2.55 on Monday. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a fifty-two week low of $2.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

About Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,060,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 84,400 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 760,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 15,762 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 467,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 125,523 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 179,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.