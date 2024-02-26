GSK plc to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:GSK)

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for GSK in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now expects that the pharmaceutical company will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.90. The consensus estimate for GSK’s current full-year earnings is $4.11 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for GSK’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.25% and a net margin of 16.24%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion.

GSK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on GSK in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com raised GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $42.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.60 and its 200-day moving average is $37.14. GSK has a twelve month low of $33.20 and a twelve month high of $42.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GSK. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in GSK by 255.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,690,026 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $274,071,000 after purchasing an additional 5,526,736 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $92,281,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of GSK by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 9,621,370 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $419,107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,274 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GSK by 48.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,113,039 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $309,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,316,204 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $73,232,000. Institutional investors own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is 52.82%.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development and manufacture of vaccines and specialty medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

