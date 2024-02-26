Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) & HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA) Head-To-Head Review

HH&L Acquisition (NYSE:HHLA – Get Free Report) and Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

39.2% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.7% of Guardant Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of HH&L Acquisition shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of Guardant Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Guardant Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HH&L Acquisition N/A -57.47% -0.35% Guardant Health -85.02% -301.87% -27.93%

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HH&L Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Guardant Health 0 2 10 0 2.83

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HH&L Acquisition and Guardant Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Guardant Health has a consensus price target of $42.30, indicating a potential upside of 117.82%. Given Guardant Health’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Guardant Health is more favorable than HH&L Acquisition.

Risk & Volatility

HH&L Acquisition has a beta of -0.01, meaning that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guardant Health has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares HH&L Acquisition and Guardant Health’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HH&L Acquisition N/A N/A $17.69 million ($0.14) -76.78 Guardant Health $563.95 million 4.06 -$654.59 million ($4.28) -4.54

HH&L Acquisition has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Guardant Health. HH&L Acquisition is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guardant Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Guardant Health beats HH&L Acquisition on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HH&L Acquisition

HH&L Acquisition Co. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on healthcare or healthcare-related companies in Asian markets. HH&L Acquisition Co. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc., a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers. It also offers Shield Test; Guardant Reveal Test for neoadjuvant and adjuvant treatment selection in early-stage cancer patients; Smart Liquid Biopsy Platform; and Guardant Galaxy, a suite of advanced analytical technologies to enhance the performance and clinical utility of cancer tests. Further, it offers development services, including companion diagnostic development and regulatory approval, clinical study setup, monitoring and maintenance, testing development and support, and kits fulfillment related services to biopharmaceutical companies and medical institutions. Guardant Health, Inc. has a research collaboration agreement with the Parker Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy to study the correlation between molecular cancer biomarkers and patient response to immunotherapy treatment across various types of cancer. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

