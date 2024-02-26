Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Stake Lifted by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 164 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWRE. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,765,647 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,277 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 13.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 2,933,445 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,176,000 after purchasing an additional 356,153 shares during the period. Route One Investment Company L.P. raised its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 2.5% in the second quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 2,865,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $218,013,000 after purchasing an additional 69,250 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 16.2% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,115,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,440,000 after buying an additional 294,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RGM Capital LLC raised its holdings in Guidewire Software by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,944,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,909,000 after acquiring an additional 136,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Guidewire Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Raymond James began coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Guidewire Software from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guidewire Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.73.

Guidewire Software Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE GWRE opened at $120.28 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.13. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.45 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $207.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.00 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 7.66%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,196,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Guidewire Software news, COO Priscilla Hung sold 6,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $631,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total value of $143,126.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,824,678.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,368 shares of company stock worth $1,997,599. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

