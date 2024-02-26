Hannover Rück (OTCMKTS:HVRRY) Shares Set to Split on Tuesday, March 5th

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) shares are set to split on the morning of Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hannover Rück Price Performance

HVRRY opened at $127.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.09 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.68. Hannover Rück has a 1 year low of $85.99 and a 1 year high of $127.76.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

Hannover Rück Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.