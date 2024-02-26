Hannover Rück Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 5th (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Shares of Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) are going to split before the market opens on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 5th.

Hannover Rück Stock Up 0.6 %

HVRRY stock opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.68. Hannover Rück has a 1-year low of $85.99 and a 1-year high of $127.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.14.

Get Hannover Rück alerts:

About Hannover Rück

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Hannover Rück Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannover Rück and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.