Hannover Rück Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 5th (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 5th.

OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $85.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14.

Hannover Rück Company Profile

Hannover Rück SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance products and services worldwide. It operates through Property & Casualty Reinsurance, and Life & Health Reinsurance segments. The company offers property and casualty reinsurance solutions for agricultural, livestock, and bloodstock businesses; aviation and space businesses; catastrophe XL business; credit, surety, and political risks businesses; facultative business; and marine and offshore energy businesses, as well as insurance-linked securities and structured reinsurance.

