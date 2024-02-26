Hannover Rück Stock to Split on Tuesday, March 5th (OTCMKTS:HVRRY)

Hannover Rück SE (OTCMKTS:HVRRY – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split on Tuesday, March 5th. The 3-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 5th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, March 5th.
Hannover Rück Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:HVRRY opened at $127.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hannover Rück has a fifty-two week low of $85.99 and a fifty-two week high of $127.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.14.
Hannover Rück Company Profile
