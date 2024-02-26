Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) & Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Critical Comparison

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.9% of Kirby shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Kirby shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Kirby and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby 7.21% 7.12% 3.96% Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby 0 0 3 0 3.00 Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft 2 1 0 0 1.33

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Kirby and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Kirby currently has a consensus price target of $98.33, indicating a potential upside of 11.84%. Given Kirby’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Kirby is more favorable than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kirby and Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby $3.09 billion 1.66 $222.93 million $3.72 23.63 Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kirby has higher revenue and earnings than Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft.

Summary

Kirby beats Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kirby

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. It also transports petrochemicals, black oils, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges; and operates offshore dry-bulk barges and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargos in the United States coastal trade. As of December 31, 2023, it owns and operates 1,076 inland tank barge, approximately 281 inland towboat, 28 coastal tank barge, 25 coastal tugboat, 4 offshore dry-bulk cargo barge, 4 offshore tugboat, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Distribution and Services segment sells after-market service and genuine replacement parts for engines, transmissions, reduction gears, electric motors, drives, and controls, electrical distribution and control systems, energy storage battery systems, and related oilfield service equipment; rebuilds component parts or diesel engines, transmissions and reduction gears, and related equipment used in oilfield services, marine, power generation, on-highway, and other industrial applications; rents generators, industrial compressors, high capacity lift trucks, and refrigeration trailers; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units, as well as manufacturers electric power generation equipment, specialized electrical distribution and control equipment, and high capacity energy storage/battery systems. It serves to various companies and the United States government. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for dry and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; API Developer portal for directly connected with internal systems: operates portal that manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface; and provides e-mail and security information services. In addition, it provides inland container transportation services through truck and train. As of December 31, 2022, the company's fleet comprised 251 container ships with a total capacity of 1.8 million twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU); and a container capacity of approximately 3.0 million TEU. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1847 and is headquartered in Hamburg, Germany.

