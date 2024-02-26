HC Wainwright Weighs in on Kymera Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:KYMR)

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Kymera Therapeutics in a research report issued on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst A. Fein forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.83) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kymera Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($3.08) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Kymera Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.86) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS.

KYMR has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Kymera Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $58.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.44.

Kymera Therapeutics Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $41.84 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.13. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.60 and a beta of 2.23.

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $47.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.94 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 187.00% and a negative return on equity of 34.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 197.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KYMR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Kymera Therapeutics by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 463,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,443,000 after buying an additional 86,585 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,150,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 184,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,559,000 after acquiring an additional 84,167 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,169,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $594,000.

Insider Transactions at Kymera Therapeutics

In other Kymera Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $74,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $772,348.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Albers sold 4,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $171,234.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,817 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,999. 16.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

